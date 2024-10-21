Foreign journalists attempt to pronounce Hohhot in Chinese: so difficult!

People's Daily Online) 14:47, October 21, 2024

21 journalists from 19 Eurasian and Arab countries visited Hohhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct. 21, 2024.

They explored the Chilechuan grassland, closely observing the successful results of ecological protection and comprehensive management projects, and experienced the enchanting beauty of the Inner Mongolian grasslands.

While captivated by the stunning scenery, the foreign journalists also took on the challenge of learning the Chinese pronunciation of "Hohhot," expressing their amazement: Hohhot is beautiful, but Chinese is so difficult!

