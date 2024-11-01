Home>>
In pics: Beautiful autumn scenery of universities across China
(People's Daily Online) 09:29, November 01, 2024
|Photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Baotuquan Campus of Shandong University in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Cheng Siwen)
Currently, university campuses across the country are filled with a rich autumn atmosphere. Whether with a few friends or wandering alone, students and faculty alike capture the vibrant essence of autumn through their cameras, preserving the season's beauty.
