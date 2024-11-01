Languages

Archive

Home>>

In pics: Beautiful autumn scenery of universities across China

(People's Daily Online) 09:29, November 01, 2024
In pics: Beautiful autumn scenery of universities across China
Photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Baotuquan Campus of Shandong University in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Cheng Siwen)

Currently, university campuses across the country are filled with a rich autumn atmosphere. Whether with a few friends or wandering alone, students and faculty alike capture the vibrant essence of autumn through their cameras, preserving the season's beauty.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】【22】【23】【24】【25】【26】【27】【28】【29】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories