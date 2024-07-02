BiH, Chinese universities forge educational partnership

SARAJEVO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- An agreement aimed at enhancing academic collaboration between the University of Banja Luka and Tianjin University of Technology and Education was signed on Saturday in Republic of Srpska, one of the entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

Zeljko Budimir, minister of science and technology development and higher education of Republic of Srpska, emphasized that China remains a strategic partner in various sectors, underscoring the significance of advancing educational ties. He expressed optimism that the agreement will foster fruitful exchanges of students and academic staff between the two institutions.

"With the establishment of the Confucius Institute and the Center for Innovation Projects of Engineering Practice, this agreement signifies a profound cooperation in higher education that extends beyond universities to secondary and primary schools," Budimir noted.

Radoslav Gajanin, rector of the University of Banja Luka, reflected on the longstanding relationship between the two universities, which began with the creation of the Confucius Institute in 2018. He highlighted that the partnership facilitated greater understanding of Chinese language, culture, and economic developments.

Luo Xiaoru, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Banja Luka, described the institution as a pivotal platform for fostering bilateral academic exchanges. "In the past six years, we have witnessed substantial growth in the Confucius Institute, with increasing numbers of students eager to learn Chinese language and culture. This new agreement will further deepen our collaboration," Luo said.

