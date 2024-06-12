We Are China

American Shaolin disciples experience Chinese cultural at China's sports university

Ecns.cn) 13:15, June 12, 2024

Members of a delegation of an American Dragon Rhythm Shaolin Kungfu school experience lion dance under the guidance of students at the Capital University of Physical Education And Sports in Beijing on June 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Kejia)

The delegation watches martial arts performances by university students. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Kejia)

The delegation takes a group photo with the university representatives. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Kejia)

The delegation watches a lion dance performance by university students. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Kejia)

