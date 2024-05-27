Home>>
High school student recreates art masterpiece in chalk
(People's Daily App) 16:15, May 27, 2024
In anticipation of parent-teacher conferences at her high school, student Jiang Yueer in Central China’s Henan Province meticulously recreated "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" on a classroom blackboard in chalk on May 24, 2024. The original was painted by artist Wang Ximeng of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) and today is housed at the Palace Museum in Beijing.
