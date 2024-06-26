Home>>
Chinese uni welcomes new students with embroidered admissions letters
(People's Daily App) 16:24, June 26, 2024
As college admissions season kicks off, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University is delivering the good news to its new students with admissions letters weaved with a mix of tech, Song brocade, and Su embroidery techniques.
(Video source: Zhejiang provincial government; compiled by Xie Jiahui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Across China: University collaboration boosts NE China's industrial development
- China launches university graduate employment promotion campaign
- Global governance school set to boost country's role on world stage
- Fudan University to launch 100 AI courses, to drive innovation in industrial application
- MIIT grants Tsinghua University licenses to conduct technical verification of medium-orbit wideband communication satellite synchronization
- American Shaolin disciples experience Chinese cultural at China's sports university
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.