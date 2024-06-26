Chinese uni welcomes new students with embroidered admissions letters

(People's Daily App) 16:24, June 26, 2024

As college admissions season kicks off, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University is delivering the good news to its new students with admissions letters weaved with a mix of tech, Song brocade, and Su embroidery techniques.

(Video source: Zhejiang provincial government; compiled by Xie Jiahui)

