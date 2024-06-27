Boy toasts university graduation with champagne, joined by professor

(People's Daily App) 16:26, June 27, 2024

During a graduation ceremony at Xi'an's XiDian University in Shaanxi Province, a boy's unexpected gesture brought a heartwarming twist to the event. He surprised everyone by presenting two champagne glasses and offering one to a professor. The professor graciously joined in the toast, and a video captured their lighthearted exchange. This heartwarming gesture quickly gained attention and praise from Chinese internet users.

