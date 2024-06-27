Home>>
Boy toasts university graduation with champagne, joined by professor
(People's Daily App) 16:26, June 27, 2024
During a graduation ceremony at Xi'an's XiDian University in Shaanxi Province, a boy's unexpected gesture brought a heartwarming twist to the event. He surprised everyone by presenting two champagne glasses and offering one to a professor. The professor graciously joined in the toast, and a video captured their lighthearted exchange. This heartwarming gesture quickly gained attention and praise from Chinese internet users.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches university graduate employment promotion campaign
- Global governance school set to boost country's role on world stage
- Chinese uni welcomes new students with embroidered admissions letters
- Fudan University to launch 100 AI courses, to drive innovation in industrial application
- MIIT grants Tsinghua University licenses to conduct technical verification of medium-orbit wideband communication satellite synchronization
- American Shaolin disciples experience Chinese cultural at China's sports university
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.