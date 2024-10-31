Home>>
Stunning autumn scenery in Shanwangping Karst National Eco Park
(Ecns.cn) 11:33, October 31, 2024
Stunning colors of two tree species in Shanwangping Karst National Ecological Park, Chongqing, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Bo)
The park was approved as China's first national karst park by the State Forestry Administration in 2015. It was also listed in the first batch of "forest oxygen bars" in China by Forest & Mankind magazine.
Stunning colors of two tree species in Shanwangping Karst National Ecological Park, Chongqing, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Bo)
Stunning colors of two tree species in Shanwangping Karst National Ecological Park, Chongqing, Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Bo)
