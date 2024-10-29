Picturesque snowfall scenery in NE China

People's Daily Online) 15:42, October 29, 2024

Photo shows the snowfall scenery in Hulin city in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Hulin Municipal Committee)

On Oct. 27, as a cold front moved in, Hulin city in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, welcomed its first snowfall of autumn. Flakes drifted down lightly, swirling through the air before covering streets, rooftops, and branches in a soft blanket of white, transforming the city into a scene straight out of a fairy tale. Residents stepped outdoors to marvel at the enchanting snowy landscape.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

