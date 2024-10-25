Harvest season of late rice begins in south China

Xinhua) 08:26, October 25, 2024

Actors perform at an event celebrating harvest in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Actors perform at an event celebrating harvest in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows villagers harvesting rice in a field in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A drone photo shows actors performing at an event celebrating harvest in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows rice fields in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows a harvester working in a rice field in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Actors perform at an event celebrating harvest in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows rice fields in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Farmers air rice in Jinjie Town of Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows rice fields in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo shows actors performing at an event celebrating harvest in Tiandeng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Many places in Guangxi ushered in the harvest season of late rice. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

