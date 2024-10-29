We Are China

Stunning glacier park enchants visitors in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:27, October 29, 2024

Tourists visit the Muztagh Ata Glacier Park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Oct. 24, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Liu Donghua)

On Oct. 24, 2024, the spectacular scenery of the Muztagh Ata Glacier Park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracted crowds of visitors.

