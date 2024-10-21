Multidisciplinary scientific expedition launched in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:38, October 21, 2024

Wu Xinhua, a member of a scientific expedition team, takes pictures of rock formations at a canyon in Bulungkol Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A scientific expedition team head for Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tang Zihua, a member of a scientific expedition team, checks rock formations at a canyon in Bulungkol Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of a scientific expedition team check an ancient road in Bulungkol Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tan Dahai, a member of a scientific expedition team, checks rock formations at a canyon in Bulungkol Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024 shows people viewing a volcano crater in Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of a scientific expedition team check an ancient post in Bulungkol Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. A multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Saturday in Atux City in Xinjiang.

The expedition, which will last until October 27, is expected to carry out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)