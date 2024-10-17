Feature: Embracing green energy, China's Xinjiang sailing toward a more sustainable future

16:56, October 17, 2024 By Liu Bowei ( Xinhua

URUMQI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Driving from Urumqi to the fringes of the Gurbantunggut Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region typically takes two and a half hours as the road shifts from asphalt to gravel.

Upon reaching the southern edge of China's second-largest desert, a vast landscape appears, filled with rows of photovoltaic (PV) panels that generate electricity, shimmering under the sunlight like a blue ocean across the arid land.

The desert PV base in the Midong District of Urumqi spans about 1.03 million mu (68,600 hectares) and is set to have a total installed capacity of 20 million kilowatts (kW), attracting more than 10 PV projects, either in progress or planned.

SOLAR PROJECT

Among the projects is the Xinjiang Midong Beishawo solar farm, where 29-year-old Abdul Kahar works alongside his fellow team members to install new PV equipment.

Contributing to the 1.6 million-kW PV station, Kahar, from a small village in Yutian, Hotan Prefecture, told Xinhua that he finds great fulfillment in his new job.

Previously a bricklayer earning 4,000 yuan (about 561.8 U.S. dollars) a month, he now earns around 700 yuan (98.3 dollars) per day installing PV panels, significantly boosting his income and ability to support his family.

"I'm very happy to be part of this work," Kahar said. "Not only does it provide a good income, I also learned that these blue panels generate electricity from sunlight as a clean energy source, which will not harm our blue sky or our green mountains. I'm proud to help my hometown embrace a greener future."

Beneath the PV rows, hints of green are emerging.

"Besides generating electricity, our project is also a desertification control one as the shade from the panels creates a cooler, more humid microclimate that allows plants like saxaul to thrive in the harsh desert environment," He Quansheng, general manager of Guoneng Xinjiang Ganquanpu Integrated Energy Co., Ltd, told Xinhua.

"This dual-purpose approach balances environmental restoration and economic sustainability," said He.

The plants growing beneath the PV panels offer a glimpse of a greener Xinjiang, where the seeds of China's clean energy development have flourished.

GREEN COMMITMENT

In Dabancheng, once a quiet town along the route between Urumqi and Turpan, impressive arrays of wind turbines now rise from the Gobi Desert, creating a stunning "white forest" that highlights Xinjiang's commitment to sustainable energy.

Surrounded by mountains, Dabancheng boasts a theoretical wind power capacity of 15 million kW and an annual wind energy potential of 25 billion kWh, making it a key player in China's clean energy development.

Since the establishment of China's first wind farm here in 1989, the region is now home to more than 60 wind farms, generating all its electricity from renewable sources.

Today, Dabancheng is not only known as "China's Wind Valley," but also a symbol of a brighter China powered by clean energy.

Standing before the wind turbines of varying heights, Chen Chaochun, director of the Maintenance Center for Dabancheng Region of Xinjiang Longyuan Company, reflected on the arduous journey of generations of wind power pioneers in China who tirelessly explored wind energy technology.

"In the early days, we boldly imported wind turbines from leading countries in this field, such as Denmark and the Netherlands. By searching technical terms in dictionaries and consulting experts, we gradually mastered the complex terminology and parameters," Chen said.

"Today, we've not only achieved domestic wind turbine production but also fostered international cooperation, helping developing countries grow their new energy sectors -- just as we once did," Chen said.

These turbines, with the tallest reaching 118 meters, are expected to generate 904.9 million kWh of clean energy annually, saving 327,483 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 867,790 tons.

Xinjiang's renewable energy potential is immense, with installed new energy capacity surpassing 80 million kW across all 14 prefecture-level areas.

Besides, the development of renewable energy also provides strong support for the green transformation of the chemical industry.

Since its commissioning, China Sinopec's Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project has been running stably for more than one year, producing 20,000 tons of hydrogen annually, while cutting CO2 emissions by 485,000 tons through water electrolysis powered by renewable energy. It signals a major technical breakthrough in the country's green transition.

TECHNOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION

While clean energy continues to reshape this resource-rich region into a symbol of green development, cutting-edge technology is also accelerating the transformation, paving the way for a sustainable future.

"It is a fantastic experience," said Khaled Moussa, managing editor of Oman's Muscat Media Group, during his visit to CHN Energy Group's centralized Control Center in Xinjiang. Along with other guests of the Sixth World Media Summit, Moussa witnessed how real-time monitoring systems manage over 2,000 wind turbines, 3,000 PV subarrays and over 50 hydropower units.

Moussa told Xinhua what he saw showcased China's strong focus on green energy and the role of advanced technology in driving its development.

During the visit, guests were impressed by the benefits that new technology brings to local workers. With the introduction of centralized control and intelligent inspection equipment, the workforce at frontline stations has been reduced by over 50 percent, enabling more employees to move back to cities from challenging locations, such as the Gobi Desert.

"I think that's responsible. It is a proper way to use technologies, including AI, and other modern technologies. These tools serve people, enhancing our environment and improving our lives," said Marijana Durdevic, TV program director of Radio Television of Republica Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

