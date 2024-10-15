China's Xinjiang to open up wider to world

Xinhua) 09:31, October 15, 2024

This photo shows a view of the main venue of the sixth World Media Summit at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- As a prime destination for investment and a hub of opening up, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will continue to open up wider to the outside world, said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government.

Erkin Tuniyaz made the remarks while highlighting the region's latest development achievements in various sectors at the ongoing 6th World Media Summit (WMS) on Monday.

In the first half of 2024, Xinjiang's regional gross domestic product (GDP) increased 5.4 percent year on year to 921.14 billion yuan (about 130 billion U.S. dollars).

From January to August, its value-added industrial output grew 7.2 percent, while the fixed-asset investment rose 4 percent.

Erkin Tuniyaz noted that Xinjiang posted robust economic growth in 2023, with the regional GDP up 6.8 percent to 1.91 trillion yuan.

The inland region, known for its stunning natural landscapes and diverse ethnic cultures, has experienced a significant tourism boom in recent years.

Between January and September 2024, Xinjiang received 245 million tourists from home and abroad. Tourism revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 and that of the entire 2023 reached 287.58 billion yuan and 296.72 billion yuan, respectively, according to Erkin Tuniyaz.

From January to August, Xinjiang's import and export volume increased by 30.9 percent to 285.32 billion yuan.

The 8th China-Eurasia Expo, held in Xinjiang in June, attracted 50 countries, regions and international organizations, with over 1,000 companies and institutions participating in the event. During the expo, over 360 cooperation projects were signed, with a total value exceeding 610 billion yuan, Erkin Tuniyaz said.

The opening ceremony of the 6th WMS, held Monday in the regional capital Urumqi, brought together over 500 participants from 106 countries and regions, including representatives from 208 mainstream media outlets, government agencies and international organizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)