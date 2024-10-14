We Are China

A glimpse at the Karez wells in NW China's Xinjiang, China's 'Underground Great Wall'

People's Daily Online) 10:45, October 14, 2024

Photo shows the entrance of a Karez well underground irrigation system in Turpan city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Karez wells, dubbed the "Underground Great Wall," are a unique underground irrigation system in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The wells are considered one of China's three major ancient engineering feats, along with the country's famous Great Wall and Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

In September this year, the Karez wells were included in the 11th batch of World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS 2024).

Xinjiang is home to over 1,700 Karez wells, with more than 1,200 located in the city of Turpan, totaling a length of 5,272 kilometers.

Snowmelt from the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang flows continuously down the Karez wells across Turpan, bringing vitality to the city.

Photo shows the interior of a Karez well underground irrigation system in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows the closed conduit of a Karez well underground irrigation system in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows the vertical well of a Karez well underground irrigation system in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Park Daeil, a South Korean vlogger, takes selfies at a Karez well underground irrigation system in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows a view from an airplane of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)