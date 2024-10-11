Home>>
Girl shows off stunning spinning skills
(People's Daily App) 16:24, October 11, 2024
A girl shows off her amazing spinning skills using fitness equipment at a public sports venue in Changji of Xinjiang. Chinese netizens couldn't help but joke that she's a future fighter pilot or astronaut in the making.
