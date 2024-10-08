Corps urged to promote Xinjiang

October 08, 2024 By Cui Jia and Mao Weihua ( China Daily

A visitor takes a photo of a painting at an art exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Sept 26. The themed exhibition runs through Oct 15. (LIU XIN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

Vice-Premier He Lifeng urged the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps on Monday to further boost social stability, strengthen border security, promote high-quality development, and deepen opening-up in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

As head of the central delegation, he made the remarks when addressing a ceremony in Urumqi to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the XPCC.

Over the past 70 years, the corps has made historical and enduring contributions to promote Xinjiang's development, enhance ethnic unity, maintain social stability, and consolidate national defense, he said.

In October 1954, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China decided that the majority of the People's Liberation Army troops stationed in Xinjiang would collectively transition to civilian roles and establish the XPCC.

The corps has since reclaimed ecological oases in the desolate Gobi Desert, initiated Xinjiang's modernization, built large-scale agricultural, industrial, and mining enterprises, and established 12 cities and towns in cooperation with people of all ethnic groups in the region.

It has become a provincial-level organization that handles administrative and judicial affairs within the reclaimed areas under its jurisdiction.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, He warmly congratulated the XPCC on its 70th anniversary on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission.

He extended heartfelt greetings to the officials, workers, and people of all ethnic groups in the corps, and expressed sincere thanks to people from all walks of life who have long cared for and supported the development of the corps.

He said that over the past 70 years, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the corps has pioneered a new path of guarding the borders. It has explored a new model of development that suits the conditions of the country and the situation of Xinjiang.

Several generations of corps members have worked hard and made great sacrifices and contributions to achieve comprehensive progress and historic achievements, he said.

In the new era, the corps should build new advantages in maintaining stability and guarding borders in Xinjiang, cultivate new momentum in industrial and technological development to promote high-quality development, and stimulate new vitality in reform and opening-up, in order to play a greater role in achieving the overall goals of Xinjiang's work, which is ensuring lasting social stability, security and prosperity, he added.

A congratulatory letter was also read at the ceremony.

Ma Xingrui, Party secretary of Xinjiang, said that in the future, the XPCC needs to firmly grasp the overall goals of Xinjiang's work and take forging a sense of community for the Chinese nation as a key principle to further fulfill its duties.

In 2023, the corps' GDP reached 369 billion yuan ($52.6 billion), and it also produced nearly one-third of China's cotton and 21.9 percent of the nation's industrial silicon.

