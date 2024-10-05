Border prefecture revitalizes millennia-old livestock industry

Cattle feed on silage at an animal husbandry park in Bole City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

URUMQI, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- In the northwestern edge of Xinjiang, the Bortala River winds through a fertile, horn-shaped valley plain surrounded by the Tianshan Mountains to the west, north and south, where evolving husbandry practices are transforming local beef cattle into a profitable livelihood.

Located on the northern slope of the Tianshan Mountains, Bortala, meaning "green grassland" in Mongolian, has served as a shared pasture for multiple ethnic groups for thousands of years.

With its rich agricultural resources and premium livestock breeds, the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala holds a significant advantage in cattle and sheep production.

The prefecture boasts approximately 1.67 million hectares of natural grassland, accounting for 63 percent of the prefecture's total land area. This rich resource underpins the local animal husbandry industry, which is a cornerstone of Bortala's agricultural and rural economy, supporting around 8,258 households.

However, just decades ago, people in this sparsely populated region could never have imagined it would one day capture the attention of industry insiders, nor could they have foreseen a high-tech, full-industry-chain animal husbandry operation emerging from their meadows.

Makaw Duysanhali's family was one of those coming from a long line of herdsmen. The 27-year-old of the Kazak ethnic group still vividly recalls scenes from his childhood, watching his parents tend to their livestock carefully and herd them toward the river.

"Our Kazak tradition of animal husbandry relies on grazing. In winter, we move to the winter pastures, and in summer, we head to the summer grasslands, mainly practicing free-range herding," Makaw Duysanhali said.

Cattle are pictured at an animal husbandry park in Bole City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

He added that water and grass are abundant in summer, but the forage availability becomes limited as winter approaches or after heavy snowfall. "Due to the lack of professional breeding techniques and veterinarians, our livelihoods once hung by a thread."

Makaw Duysanhali made no bones about his dilemma after graduating from a college in Shanghai. "Even though I'm a homebody, working in my hometown was not my first choice due to limited opportunities in the inland region." However, his parents' health problems eventually brought him back home years later.

Upon his return, he was pleasantly surprised to find that the development of his hometown exceeded his expectations. The local livestock industry had gradually risen to become one of the countrywide flagbearers in the beef sector, propelling the region's diverse ethnic groups toward prosperity.

Now, as an assistant nutritionist in the modern, full-industry-chain ranching system of Bortala-headquartered Tian Lai Animal Husbandry, Makaw Duysanhali oversees the care of approximately 18,000 cattle. "My focus is on increasing meat production while ensuring that products are of higher quality, healthier and more organic," he said.

Established in 2013, the company spearheaded the prefecture's animal husbandry evolution.

With a focus on digitalization, the company manages a 2,000-hectare organic feed planting base to provide high-quality forage at all seasons, operates a national core breeding facility to develop premium cattle breeds, and utilizes advanced technology in feed production and health solutions.

Meanwhile, its modernized farms incorporate research, breeding and cattle propagation, while an automated processing line ensures the delivery of high-end organic beef products.

The company also offers technical services for local farmers, contributing to the high-quality development of the regional beef industry and promoting rural revitalization.

Through innovative solutions in agriculture, meat production, and marketing, the company exerts efforts to fill gaps in digital development of local traditional animal husbandry, ensuring traceability and accountability at every production stage.

The company houses approximately 55,000 cattle. The workforce is notably diverse, comprising 1,400 employees from various ethnic backgrounds, including Han, Uygur, Kazak, Hui and Mongolian, with ethnic minorities making up 87 percent of the staff.

In 2023, the company reported beef product sales nearing 600 million yuan (about 85.62 million U.S. dollars), with projections for 2024 expected to exceed 700 million yuan.

This growth reflects not only the success of the business but also the collaborative efforts of its ethnically diverse employees committed to advancing the local livestock industry, said Wang Chuang, a senior company official.

"This large-scale industrial chain not only produces quality beef for the market but also generates job opportunities for local residents, helping us move toward a prosperous and better life," Makaw Duysanhali said.

Since June 2017, the company has distributed a total of 10,057 quality breeding heifers and 1,200 bulls across the prefecture, while also repurchasing 10,032 calves. This initiative has benefited over 2,011 households, with an average annual net income increase of more than 20,000 yuan per household.

According to Zou Kaisheng, deputy director of the prefecture's agriculture and rural affairs bureau, Bortala has accelerated the transformation and upgrading of its husbandry in recent years.

"From expanding the industrial chain and enhancing the value chain to broadening income streams and promoting ecological protection, we are committed to upgrading and revitalizing this millennia-old industry to help boost residents' incomes," Zou said.

