In pics: Tianshan Huahai national modern agricultural industrial park in Xinjiang

September 30, 2024

Visitors have fun at a lavender flower field at Tianshan Huahai national modern agricultural industrial park in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. With a construction area of 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares), the park aims to develop various industries such as agriculture and forestry, processing of agricultural products, and leisure tourism, in order to create a distinctive demonstration zone with integrating features. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A visitor takes photos at a lavender flower field at Tianshan Huahai national modern agricultural industrial park in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zechen)

A worker shows dried lavender flowers at Tianshan Huahai national modern agricultural industrial park in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

