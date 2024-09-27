Scenery of Sayram Lake in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:52, September 27, 2024

A tourist poses for photos at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A tourist takes photos at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view near Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Swans swim in Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A cup of milk tea with a sticker reading "Sayram Lake" is pictured at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

