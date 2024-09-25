Xinjiang's Khunjerab Pass offers full-year service

Xinhua) 10:02, September 25, 2024

A police officer of Khunjerab border inspection station is pictured on duty at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Police officers of Khunjerab border inspection station check a vehicle at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yi Refanjiang)

A truck passes through the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo shows the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Customs staff check electronic products at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A police officer of Khunjerab border inspection station (R, front) helps a Swiss tourist at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

