Xinjiang's Khunjerab Pass offers full-year service
A police officer of Khunjerab border inspection station is pictured on duty at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
Police officers of Khunjerab border inspection station check a vehicle at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Yi Refanjiang)
A truck passes through the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
This photo shows the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
Customs staff check electronic products at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
A police officer of Khunjerab border inspection station (R, front) helps a Swiss tourist at the Khunjerab Pass in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2024. Khunjerab Pass is a land port on the China-Pakistan border and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. The pass used to offer seasonal access service that started on April 1 and ended on Nov. 30, but it has shifted to full-year service as of Sept. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
