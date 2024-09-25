Donghu residential community in Kashgar explores new models of service management

Xinhua) 08:58, September 25, 2024

Workers prepare lunch at a canteen for the elderly at the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

In recent years, the Donghu residential community in Kashgar has been actively exploring new models of service management for groups such as the elderly and young children.

The community's citizen center is equipped with spaces including traditional Chinese culture academy, dance studio, music studio, painting and calligraphy studio, and psychological counseling room. The badminton court, table tennis court, and children's playground on the community square provide residents with more recreational options. The community also regularly organizes a variety of cultural and sports activities, providing support for the elderly and education for the young.

A child has fun at the citizen center of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Residents play traditional instruments at a music studio of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Children play table tennis at the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Residents rehearse their performance for the upcoming National Day celebrations at the citizen center of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Residents do morning exercises on a square of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A child has fun at a playground of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Children have fun at a playground of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Residents play table tennis at the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A child has fun at a playground of the Donghu residential community in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)