Grand Bazaar in Xinjiang welcomes peak tourism season
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
The grand bazaar in Urumqi is a famed sightseeing and shopping destination in the region, drawing many visitors.
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Situation in Xinjiang belies 'human rights' smears
- New air-cargo route links China's Xinjiang, Poland's Katowice
- Wind power in Hami of NW China's Xinjiang
- China's Xinjiang accelerates development of "Air Silk Road"
- In pics: Promotional event for NW China's Xinjiang held in Guangzhou
- China's Xinjiang opens direct flight to Armenia
- Crabs raised on edge of desert in China's Xinjiang hit market
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.