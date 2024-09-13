Grand Bazaar in Xinjiang welcomes peak tourism season

Ecns.cn) 15:49, September 13, 2024

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The grand bazaar in Urumqi is a famed sightseeing and shopping destination in the region, drawing many visitors.

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Tourists visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)