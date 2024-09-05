In pics: Promotional event for NW China's Xinjiang held in Guangzhou

Dancers perform at an event showcasing northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, themed "Share the Real Xinjiang with the World," held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yadie)

A promotional event showcasing northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 2.

The "Share the Real Xinjiang with the World" event at 289 Art and Creative Park highlighted stories of Guangdong's assistance to Xinjiang, alongside the region's cultural heritage, cuisine and tourism.

Visitors enjoyed ethnic music and dance performances, sampled local snacks like dates and almonds, and viewed handicrafts, including Atlas silk and copper tea sets, immersing them in the charm of Xinjiang.

"Xinjiang's scenery is really great. I should visit there sometime," one visitor said. "Xinjiang's cuisine is so tasty," said another.

Munewer Memet, a young woman who has lived in Guangzhou for four years, said she was proud to participate in the dance performance.

“I hope that through our culture and cuisine, the people in Guangzhou will get to know and like Xinjiang,” Munewer Memet said. She recommended tourist attractions like the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, grasslands in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture and the ancient city of Kashgar.

