Boy rides through flower field

(People's Daily App) 16:34, August 28, 2024

A 10-year-old Kazakh boy with the Chinese name of Ayi Bati rides through flowers in Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Videos of boy and horse went viral on Chinese social media.

