Xinjiang launches first folk art season

Ecns.cn) 13:25, August 22, 2024

Artists from Beijing perform a folk dance during the first folk art season in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The first China Xinjiang Folk Art Season kicked off on Tuesday, attracting 1,800 local artists from 47 folk art troupes.

Artists from northwest China's Shaanxi Province perform waist drums during the first folk art season in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists from Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, perform a dance of the Kazak ethnic group during the first folk art season in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists from east China's Zhejiang Province perform dragon dance during the first folk art season in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists from southwest China's Xizang Uyghur Autonomous Region perform a dance during the first folk art season in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists from Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, perform a dance during the first folk art season in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

