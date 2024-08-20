Home>>
New air-cargo route links China's Xinjiang, Britain
(Xinhua) 08:31, August 20, 2024
URUMQI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A new air-freight route officially opened between Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Bournemouth in Britain, on Monday.
According to Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, the cargo service will run four round trips a week, with a single journey taking 10 hours.
The airport has opened eight international freight transport routes destined for eight countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Hungary and Britain.
Xinjiang mainly imports goods such as camel milk, clothing, shoes and boots through these cargo services, and exports fresh-cut flowers, medicines and clothing, among others.
