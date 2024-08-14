Ethnic costumes offer visitors fresh experience in Xinjiang
Tourists in exquisite ethnic Uyghur dresses pose for photos at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
With the peak tourist season getting underway in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a trend has arisen among visitors to be photographed at some of the major tourist spots while wearing traditional attire.
A girl in exquisite ethnic Uyghur dress poses for photos at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
A woman in exquisite ethnic Uyghur dress poses for photos at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
A woman in exquisite ethnic Uyghur dress poses for photos at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
