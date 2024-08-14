We Are China

Ethnic costumes offer visitors fresh experience in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:11, August 14, 2024

Tourists in exquisite ethnic Uyghur dresses pose for photos at Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

With the peak tourist season getting underway in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a trend has arisen among visitors to be photographed at some of the major tourist spots while wearing traditional attire.

