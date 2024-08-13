Xinjiang starts water diversion for China's longest inland river

Xinhua) 08:52, August 13, 2024

Staff members check devices at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.

The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.

Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





Water flows through the populus euphratica forests in the lower reaches of Tarim River after being released from the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024.





Water flows from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024.





Staff members check the gate hoists at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024.





An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





A drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows staff members monitoring the inflow of water at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing through the populus euphratica forests in the lower reaches of Tarim River after being released from the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





Staff members patrol after the water diversion began at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 12, 2024.





Staff members patrol the reservoir with a drone at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024.





A staff member checks the dam seepage monitoring device before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2024.





Staff members check devices at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024.





A staff member checks the water level before water diversion at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024.





