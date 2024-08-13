Xinjiang starts water diversion for China's longest inland river
Staff members check devices at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Water flows through the populus euphratica forests in the lower reaches of Tarim River after being released from the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Water flows from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Staff members check the gate hoists at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a view of the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing from the Daxihaizi Reservoir into the river course in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows staff members monitoring the inflow of water at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows water flowing through the populus euphratica forests in the lower reaches of Tarim River after being released from the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Staff members patrol after the water diversion began at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 12, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Staff members patrol the reservoir with a drone at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
A staff member checks the dam seepage monitoring device before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Staff members check devices at the Daxihaizi Reservoir before water diversion in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
A staff member checks the water level before water diversion at the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2024. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday began discharging water from a reservoir into the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, as part of an ongoing ecological conservation project in the region.
The gates at the Daxihaizi Reservoir were opened, releasing a torrent of water into the Tarim River, which marked the second round of the 25th water diversion since the project started in 2000.
Xinjiang has planned to divert 510 million cubic meters of floodwater this year to replenish the water supply of the populus euphratica forests in the Tarim River Basin, with 346 million cubic meters finished as of Aug. 8. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xinjiang to host first folk art season
- Xinjiang's network of civil airports expands to 26
- Feature: Xinjiang's multi-ethnic community fosters bonds of support, friendship
- Xinjiang takes measures to control flood as water volume of Tarim River exceeds alert level
- Trending in China | Enchanting Altay landscapes
- China's Xinjiang sees tourism boom
- 'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: A night stroll through Yining's historical block
- Tacheng City promotes accordion culture, tourism in NW China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang's GDP up 5.4 pct in H1
- Police station helps solve problems of tourists amid tourism boom in Kanas scenic area of Xinjiang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.