Trending in China | Enchanting Altay landscapes

(People's Daily App) 16:10, August 02, 2024

Nestled in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Altay Prefecture is a land of breathtaking beauty and diverse landscapes. Under the blue skies, the grass whispers and the mountains dance. Join us in delving into nature's secrets!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)