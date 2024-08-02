Home>>
Trending in China | Enchanting Altay landscapes
(People's Daily App) 16:10, August 02, 2024
Nestled in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Altay Prefecture is a land of breathtaking beauty and diverse landscapes. Under the blue skies, the grass whispers and the mountains dance. Join us in delving into nature's secrets!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
