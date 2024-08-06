Xinjiang takes measures to control flood as water volume of Tarim River exceeds alert level

Xinhua) 08:36, August 06, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the Tarim River flood water being diverted to irrigate a forest of populus euphratica in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Qiang Limin/Xinhua)

XAYAR COUNTY, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Affected by high temperatures and heavy rainfall, the water volume of the Tarim River in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exceeds the alert level. Local authorities mobilized emergency responding teams that are on duty around the clock at the flood control front lines, and availed of water conservancy facilities to ensure public safety while maximizing the utilization of flooding water.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Tarim River flood water diverted to irrigate a forest of populus euphratica in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Emergency workers reinforce a dike in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Tarim River widened by flood water in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker collects hydrological data in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Emergency workers make sand bags to reinforce a dike in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker collects hydrological data in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Emergency workers organize flood control supplies in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A rescuer uses a drone to monitor river condition in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Emergency workers make sand bags to reinforce a dike in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members check real time flood control data at Xinjiang Tarim River Administration in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Tarim River flood water diverted to irrigate a forest of populus euphratica in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

