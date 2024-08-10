China's Xinjiang to host first folk art season

August 10, 2024

Children dance by the melody of accordions at a square in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will host its first folk art season from Aug. 20, the organizers said on Friday.

The event will be jointly held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the region's government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, said Zhang Jinning, a senior official of the ministry, at a press conference held in Beijing.

The folk art season will be a regular art event in Xinjiang, held every two years. It aims to enrich local cultural life and boost tourism, Zhang said.

Local artists and folk art troupes will present their best productions and leading folk art troupes from other parts of the country will be invited to take part. The performances will be given in the regional capital, Urumqi, and several other cities in the region, Zhang said.

There will be supporting activities such as exhibitions of intangible cultural heritage and related creative products, tourism promotion and food fairs, he added.

The event will also include online art events, such as online shows and exhibitions.

