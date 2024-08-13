Xinjiang’s agriculture develops well via advanced technologies: Turkish journalists

People's Daily Online) 09:26, August 13, 2024

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows Turkish journalists visiting a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

A media team of eleven journalists from eight major Turkish media outlets visited a modern agricultural technologies industrial park Saturday in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. They tasted tomatoes produced here and showed interest in the advanced agricultural technologies applied in the production process. A Turkish journalist named Erdal Emre said that he didn't expect there to be such advanced agricultural technologies in Xinjiang. In the agricultural technologies industrial park, he realized Xinjiang's fast development in agriculture due to the application of Artificial Intelligence and its investment. Another journalist Ercan Kucuk also highlighted the effect of advanced agricultural technologies' application in Xinjiang. They both praised the taste of the tomatoes here.

Source: GMW.cn

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows Turkish journalists tasting tomatoes at a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/ Guangming Online)

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows Turkish journalists visiting a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows a Turkish journalist taking photos at a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows two Turkish journalists shooting videos at a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows Turkish journalist Erdal Emre sharing his view on Xinjiang's agricultural development at a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

Photo taken on August 10, 2024, shows Turkish journalist Ercan Kucuk sharing his view on Xinjiang's agricultural development at a modern agricultural technologies industrial park in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/Guangming Online)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)