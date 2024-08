We Are China

Creative combination 'Nang coffee' draws visitors in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:14, August 14, 2024

A visitor takes photos of "Nang coffee", coffee served in a cup-shaped Nang, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

Coffee in a Nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, is a creative combination that offers visitors a unique experience in Xinjiang.

