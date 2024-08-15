Sailing into history: The power and glory of ancient Roman galleys

August 15, 2024

Throughout history, civilizations have sought to explore lands beyond their borders. Each culture developed unique methods to venture into the unknown.

In ancient China, the Qin Dynasty's bronze chariots and horses symbolized imperial power. These artifacts offer insight into Emperor Qinshihuang's quest for immortality and the technological capabilities of his era.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, Roman galleys represented the might of a seafaring empire. These vessels were crucial to Rome's expansion and trade, embodying the spirit of maritime exploration.

In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we examine how these contrasting approaches to exploration shaped two of the world's great civilizations. We'll investigate the motivations and innovations that drove both Eastern and Western cultures to push beyond their known boundaries.

