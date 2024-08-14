We Are China

300 artifacts from Shanghai's tallest pagoda exhibited

Ecns.cn) 16:46, August 14, 2024

Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A total of 300 pieces of ancient relics are on display to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the pagoda's restoration and exploration in Shanghai.

