300 artifacts from Shanghai's tallest pagoda exhibited
Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
A total of 300 pieces of ancient relics are on display to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the pagoda's restoration and exploration in Shanghai.
Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Visitors view exhibits from Yuanying Pagoda, the tallest pagoda in Shanghai at Shanghai Museum, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ethnic-group traditions stoke artistic passion in China
- Trending in China | Puhui New Year painting: Unique Chinese art
- Art exchange brings Macao children closer to mainland
- Feature: Chinese sculpture artist showcases Marco Polo's journey to worldwide audiences
- 'Alphonse Mucha: Spirit of Art Nouveau' exhibition on display in Sydney
- Trending in China | The art of pottery
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.