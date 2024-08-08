Home>>
Trending in China | Puhui New Year painting: Unique Chinese art
(People's Daily App) 16:20, August 08, 2024
Explore rare and captivating Puhui New Year painting, a unique Chinese art form found exclusively in Gaomi, Shandong Province. This art form, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and flourished during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has a history of over 500 years. Join us in delving into these historic prints' rich heritage and intricate beauty.
