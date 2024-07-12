Home>>
Trending in China | Jin Hui Dui: beauty from ashes
(People's Daily App) 14:25, July 12, 2024
Jin Hui Dui is a unique technique that turns discards into stunning artworks. With "jin" representing beauty, "hui" symbolizing brokenness and "dui" meaning piling up, it conveys the concept of "a pile of beautiful things from ashes." This intangible cultural heritage originated from the Ming Dynasty and holds a venerated spot in ancient Chinese art.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
