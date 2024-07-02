Trending in China | Palace carpets: Art weaved with history

Palace carpets, a handicraft rich in Beijing's history as China's imperial center, flourished during the Yuan Dynasty (1279–1368) as items exclusively made for the imperial palace. As one of Beijing's eight imperial handicrafts, the art of palace carpet weaving was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. These carpets are considered some of the most important masterpieces of traditional art made for China's royal court.

