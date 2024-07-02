Home>>
Trending in China | Palace carpets: Art weaved with history
(People's Daily App) 15:59, July 02, 2024
Palace carpets, a handicraft rich in Beijing's history as China's imperial center, flourished during the Yuan Dynasty (1279–1368) as items exclusively made for the imperial palace. As one of Beijing's eight imperial handicrafts, the art of palace carpet weaving was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. These carpets are considered some of the most important masterpieces of traditional art made for China's royal court.
(Source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paper-cutting magic: Silhouette sorcery on the street
- Discover cultural products in Hebei: Baiyangdian reed painting
- Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics
- The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
- Finland celebrates Sino-Finnish ties with art exhibition in Beijing
- Trending in China | Yongchun paper-weaving painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.