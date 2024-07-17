The charm of ancient Chinese architecture

(People's Daily App) 11:31, July 17, 2024

Ancient Chinese architecture, renowned for its elegance and harmony, reflects the cultural sophistication and aesthetic principles of ancient China, as well as distinct regional characteristics. Click this video for a quick summary of six unique architectural styles.

(Video source: Shijie App-huaxiawuhua)

