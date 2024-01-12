China to promote utilization of green building materials

Xinhua) 09:42, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities recently unveiled a plan aimed at promoting the utilization of eco-friendly construction materials.

By 2026, the country's sectors engaged in green building materials are expected to see their annual operating revenue surpass 300 billion yuan (about 42.2 billion U.S. dollars), according to the plan released by 10 state organs, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The plan anticipates this revenue to grow by an average of over 10 percent annually between 2024 and 2026, with the cultivation of more than 30 related industrial clusters during the period.

Efforts should focus on improving production techniques, replacing traditional energy with green energy, reducing energy consumption and encouraging resource recycling to ensure a decline in both pollution and carbon emissions, the plan said.

Green building materials are characterized by their low energy consumption and low carbon emissions, along with high safety, availability and recyclability, according to the MIIT.

