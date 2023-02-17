Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital undertaken by Chinese company starts test run

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

The soft opening ceremony of Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital in Jahra Governorate was held on Wednesday.

The Kuwait Health Assurance Hospitals project undertaken by Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd exclusively provides medical insurance services to foreigners. It includes two hospitals in Ahmadi and Al Jahra, with a total construction area of approximately 85,000 square meters and a contract value of around 500 million U.S. dollars.

Guests visit the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital after its soft opening ceremony in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows the main building of the Kuwait Health Assurance Hospital in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

