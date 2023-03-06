Home>>
High tech building helps emission reduction
(People's Daily App) 14:35, March 06, 2023
The Wuhan New Energy Research Institute building is China’s largest environmentally-friendly bionic building. The uniquely-shaped building looks like a calla lily. The integrated photovoltaic system on the roof, with a 3,500-square-meter solar panel, cuts annual CO2 emissions by over 290 tons a year.
(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)
