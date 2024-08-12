Home>>
Trending in China | The art of pottery
(People's Daily App) 16:30, August 12, 2024
Chinese pottery is an ancestral art that requires dedication and techniques that trace back thousands of years. In this video, we dive into a world of artistic brilliance and explore the enchanting realm of Chinese pottery.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
