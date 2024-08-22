Xinjiang sees over 10,000 China-Europe freight trains this year

Xinhua) 11:08, August 22, 2024

URUMQI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Horgos Port and the Alataw Pass, two major railway ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have handled more than 10,000 China-Europe freight trains so far this year, said local railway authorities.

The figure registered a 9-percent year-on-year growth, data from the China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd. showed.

At present, the Alataw Pass handles 120 operating routes for such freight trains, facilitating connections with 21 countries and regions, while the Horgos Port handles 85 operating routes.

