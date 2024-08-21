China's Xinjiang sees surging foreign trade in Jan-July

Xinhua) 16:49, August 21, 2024

URUMQI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The total imports and exports of goods in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region grew 39.1 percent year on year to 253.3 billion yuan (about 35.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2024, official data showed Wednesday.

According to the customs of Urumqi, the regional capital, the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), and the region's integrated bonded areas have continued to be important engines driving Xinjiang's foreign trade.

In the first seven months, the import and export value of the first pilot FTZ in China's northwest border area reached 85.1 billion yuan, accounting for 33.6 percent of Xinjiang's total trade volume. The total import and export value of the four integrated bonded zones -- Kashgar, Horgos, Alataw and Urumqi accounted for 42.9 percent of the trade volume.

During that period, Xinjiang had trade exchanges with 206 countries and regions worldwide.

