Trending in China | Burning foil painting
(People's Daily App) 15:55, August 20, 2024
Using foil as ink, burning foil painting involves a spectrum of colors created from heating metal foil and sulfur. The texture of the burnished foil presents the unique elegance of Chinese aesthetics.
(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Shen Niming)
