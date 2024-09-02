Xinjiang resolution against U.S. sanctions takes effect

Xinhua) 13:48, September 02, 2024

URUMQI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A resolution opposing a series of U.S. sanctions related to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and providing support for affected companies was unveiled and took effect on Monday, according to the regional legislator.

The resolution aims to expose to both the international community and the people of Xinjiang, what is clearly the U.S. sinister intention in implementing sanctions against Xinjiang, to reveal the U.S. suppression of the region's enterprises and its undermining of Xinjiang's social stability and development. It also supports the development of sanctioned enterprises and related industries.

The resolution was passed by the Standing Committee of the 14th Xinjiang Regional People's Congress in August.

The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which took effect in June 2022, prohibits the entry of Xinjiang goods into the U.S. market in the name of combating "forced labor," damages the rights of Xinjiang enterprises, and causes severe harm to the rights to subsistence and development of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

