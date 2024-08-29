Home>>
Numbers show Xinjiang's rapid development
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:17, August 29, 2024
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has undergone rapid and remarkable changes in recent years. Gain an insight into the region's progress through these figures.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Boy rides through flower field
- Xinjiang sees over 10,000 China-Europe freight trains this year
- Xinjiang launches first folk art season
- Xinjiang Story: Armed with novel tools, new generations become guardians of millennium-old city ruins
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Xinjiang city wows tourists with delicious grapes, rich culture
- Boy shows off brilliant horseback riding skills
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.