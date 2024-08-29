Sufficient electricity ensures accelerated production of dairy enterprises in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang

"Since August, there have been many orders for dairy products and ice cream, and we have increased our production efforts. With access to a reliable power supply, the company's production is worry free," explained the person in charge of Xinjiang Mengniu Tianxue Food Co., Ltd.

Recently, the Party member service team of State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, came to Xinjiang Mengniu Tianxue Food Co., Ltd. to inspect the electrical equipment in workshops, distribution rooms and other places. Accompanied by the company's electricians, the service team looked to identify safety hazards, and ensure the company's safe use of electricity and production during the peak summer season.

The Party member service team of State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company inspects the electrical equipment of a company in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Photo/China Daily)

Xinjiang Mengniu Tianxue Food Co., Ltd. is a food processing enterprise that integrates production, research and development, and sales. It currently has 18 production lines, including seven at room temperature, seven at low temperature, and four for ice cream.

Since the beginning of summer, with the continuous increase of orders, the company's electricity consumption has been increasing. To ensure the company's access to stable and reliable electricity, the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company took the initiative to visit and understand the production and operation situation, power supply equipment operation situation, and electricity demand of the enterprise. The power supply company tailor-made power supply service plans, and relied on the "Online State Grid" APP to provide "power supply+energy efficiency" services for the enterprise, helping it reduce costs and burdens.

During the peak summer season, the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company carried out the "Entering Enterprises and Ensuring Safety" publicity campaign, explaining relevant regulations and typical cases of safety hazards to the enterprises in its jurisdiction. It also sent promotional materials to employees of the enterprises, continuously enhancing their awareness of electricity safety and striving to create a safe and reliable business environment.

The State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company's next step will be to continue increasing the inspection of line equipment to ensure the safe and stable operation of power grid equipment.

